Angola follows up Rwanda-Uganda memorandum of understanding

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 14 - Angola's Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto attended on Friday the 2nd meeting of Ad Hoc Committee for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Uganda held in kampala, Uganda.,

At the opening session of the meeting, the Minister Manuel Augusto encouraged the efforts and political will by the parties to end the dispute between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the normalisation of bilateral relations between the two nations, embodied in the free movement of persons and goods at common borders, cooperation between the institutions, and the promotion and protection of the human rights of their nationals, were also topics of the Ad Hoc Committee meeting.

The Kampala meeting complies with the terms contained in the Memorandum of Understanding, signed on 21 August in Luanda, under the auspices of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, supported by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshissekedi, witnessed by the President of Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, as a special guest.

