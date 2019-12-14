Digital Pi Awarded Marketo Engage Specialization

Past Marketo Service Partner of the Year, Digital Pi is recognized by Adobe with Marketo Engage Specialization

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, Inc., a global team of marketing technology and operations strategy experts, today announced that it has earned a Marketo Engage Specialization as part of the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

Partners who achieve the Marketo Engage Specialization have demonstrated expertise in architecting, configuring and managing Marketo Engage to drive results. Digital Pi’s proven track record of successful customer deployments, combined with a required number of individual Marketo Engage certifications, has earned them this distinction as a specialized partner.

Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, offers the solution of choice for lead management and B2B marketing professionals seeking to transform customer experiences by engaging across every stage of complex buying journeys.

“We’re thrilled to receive the Marketo Engage Specialization from Adobe - it’s a testament to our team’s expertise and successful history of deploying Marketo Engage solutions around the world,” said Ryan Vong, CEO of Digital Pi.

“We are excited to have Digital Pi join our growing number of Marketo Engage specialized partners,” said Marybeth Gonzales, senior director for Partner Development and Programs at Adobe. “This specialization reflects Digital Pi’s continued commitment to technical excellence and customer success.”

Digital Pi is a Marketo Platinum Partner and was honored in 2018 as Marketo Services Partner of the Year. Digital Pi provides strategic planning, technical delivery, and measured business intelligence in Marketo and supporting martech platforms. Acting as strategic partners, Digital Pi enables clients to leverage more from Marketo Engage and deliver revenue faster.

Learn more about Digital Pi and their comprehensive offerings of strategic, operational, and managed services for Marketo Engage here or connect with us on Twitter at @digitalpi.

About Digital Pi

Digital Pi is a marketing services agency that helps clients achieve their marketing goals with the latest marketing technologies. Using our Gold Standard framework, clients such as Ruckus Networks, Evernote and Marketo achieve repeatable and measurable results in less time with a best practice approach. Digital Pi offers a blend of strategic marketing, technical and campaign operational services that fuel excellence for clients who use Marketo, Iterable, Integrate and other supporting martech platforms. For more information, visit http://digitalpi.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.