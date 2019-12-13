According to Bruce Crain of Mississippi, stretching after your workout plays an important role in physical fitness and flexibility.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getting to the gym for weight training is only half the battle when it comes to staying physically fit. Stretching might seem time-consuming or a waste of time altogether. But according to personal trainer Bruce Crain of Mississippi , it plays an essential role in our mobility and strength. It should be incorporated into our daily routine, whether its an off day or not.Lifting weights will make muscles grow larger and stronger. However, without stretching, muscles will shorten and become tight. Bruce Crain of Mississippi explains that when you go to engage your muscles for an activity, they will not be able to fully extend, putting you at risk for joint pain, strains, and muscle damage. People who sit for extended periods at work, for example, are prone to tight hamstrings, which can make it harder to walk due to not being able to straighten your legs all the way.Stretching every day will keep your muscles long, lean, and flexible. Activities won’t put too much force on the muscle itself, and balance will improve. To start, Bruce Crain of Mississippi recommends focusing on critical areas of mobility such as your hamstrings, calves, hip flexors, and quadriceps. As for the upper body, focus on stretching your shoulders, neck, and lower back. Consider seeking help from a physical therapist or personal trainer so they can adequately address your needs and create a daily regimen for you.While stretching occasionally is better than not at all, it won’t give you the results you need or desire. Tight muscles happen over time and will need to be stretched back out over time. Bruce Crain of Mississippi always encourages his clients to stay consistent and dedicated to their long term flexibility goals.Many people still believe in outdated stretching techniques that tell you to stretch before engaging in physical activities. New research now shows us that stretching muscles before working out can cause more harm than good. By exercising first, Bruce Crain of Mississippi explains that blood circulation will improve, making the muscles and tissues more pliable. Taking the time to stretch after a weight lifting session will help you stay healthy and provide better results.When stretching, hold the position firmly for about 30 seconds. Bruce Crain of Mississippi does not recommend bouncing in the stretch because it can cause injury and tears. You should feel tension but not pain. Do not continue stretching if you feel severe pain and contact a doctor immediately.About Bruce CrainBorn and raised in Mississippi, Bruce Crain has built a successful career as a personal trainer. He specializes in helping clients improve their overall well-being through lifestyle changes focused on exercise and clean eating. He believes anyone can improve their physical and mental health with an individualized fitness plan.Bruce Crain became passionate about health while earning his degree in Biomedical Sciences from Mississippi State University. He then went on to earn his master’s degree in Food Science, Nutrition, and Health Promotion from Mississippi State University. In his spare time, Bruce Crain enjoys outdoor recreational activities such as swimming, biking, and running. He also likes traveling to national parks across the United States.



