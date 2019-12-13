Making Time for a Healthier Lifestyle With Rosemary Barclay

Wellness expert, Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT, shares five ways to make room on your schedule for a healthier lifestyle.

OLD LYME, CT, USA, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not enough time. One of the first excuses people make for failing to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. You might know exercises to do in the gym, or what to make in the kitchen, yet, nothing has changed. Despite being at higher risk for preventable conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure, among others, people still don’t carve out time for health and fitness. But why? Rosemary Barclay , founder and owner of the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT., believes overcoming ingrained habits is the most challenging part of the process. However, once you create and commit to a personal plan, the odds of succeeding increase drastically. Finding even small increments of time will bring you closer to your health and fitness goals.First, track how you spend your time. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT. , recommends keeping a journal to monitor what you do and how long it takes you, in real-time. For example, you would document the time spent pushing the snooze button on your alarm (7:00-7:25 am), getting ready for work (7:25-8:00 am), and your morning commute. After a few days of tracking, you might be surprised by how much time you spent scrolling social media, watching Netflix, or sitting on a couch.Next, practice your time management skills by creating realistic to-do lists every day. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT notes that successful people often have short lists with only their highest priorities. Determine time slots for activities to the best of your ability to make sure you don’t try to overload your schedule. Keep your nutrition and fitness goals at the top of your list each day.Commit to yourself and the schedule you make. Every day, make a verbal or written promise that encourages you to push through the challenges. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT., recommends being clear about why you wanted to make this change and what step you are at in the process. Think about the results, which could include more self-confidence, a longer life to spend time with your family, reduced stress, and a better mood.Finally, take care of yourself by getting enough sleep at night, drinking plenty of water, and indulging in rewards for your hard work. Treat yourself to 30 minutes of shopping per week or buying a treat not related to food . Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT., stresses the importance of allowing family and friends to go on the journey with you. A strong support system will push you to reach your goals. The biggest change you can make and it’s a simple one is mindful eating and 30 minutes of exercise per day !About Rosemary Barclay Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT. believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and affects many facets of well-being, including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.She earned a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board-certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives with her family in Old Lyme, CT.



