/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) announces the election of two new members to the Board of Directors. Mary Pat Higgins, President/CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum and Timothy John Jordan, Managing Director of Dallas-Capital Markets for JLL were elected for service effective January 01, 2020. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations and assets of $1.3 Billion. For further information about this announcement, contact W. Michael Shipman, Chairman/CEO or Larry Miller, President of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.



Contact:

972.716.7100



