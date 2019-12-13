Vision Source® Next℠ Champions Private Practice with Engaging Student Events

/EIN News/ -- Member practices have hosted approximately 20 percent of US optometry students through initiative to perpetuate private practice optometry

KINGWOOD, Texas, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched in 2018, Vision Source Next℠ is a professional advancement program shaping the future of independent optometry by providing a path to start, buy, or work in private practice. One component of this initiative, local field trips or ‘Practice Crawls,’ have become so popular that Vision Source member practices have now hosted approximately twenty percent of the nation’s optometry students.

“The intent with these events was to showcase some of our member practices to students, in an interactive, fun environment. We did not fully anticipate the nationwide explosion in demand, from both students and Vision Source members,” says Vision Source Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amir Khoshnevis, “In hindsight though, it makes complete sense because our members now have direct access to 20 percent of all US optometry students, while the students are exposed to doctor owners with successful practices built on the foundation of high-clinical or patient care and are connected to over 4,500 independent, private practice optometrists.”

At the events, students are transported by bus into the living rooms of multiple Vision Source practices, of varying size, age, and ownership models. The intent is to provide insights from multiple, differentiated practices while building relationships with the students “We typically see around 60 students attend a Practice Crawl, but some Crawls have been as large as 160 students filling three buses. They get to visit different types of practices, meet successful doctors, and see what really happens in a thriving independent private practice setting," comments Vision Source General Manager Jeff Duncan.

Alex Kneeland, a class of 2021 student at Midwestern University AZCOPT, enjoyed hearing how Vision Source helped various doctors navigate their private practice journeys. "I attended the Vision Source Practice Crawl in Glendale, Arizona,” she says. “My favorite part of the event was hearing the doctors' testimonials regarding how Vision Source was able to help them in their journey into private practice.”

“The feedback from both members and students has been so positive, that we know we’re onto something very special. Students want to learn about independent optometry and our members have a passion for private practice that becomes clear during these events,” says Khoshnevis. “We expect to do many more of these, in the coming months, to ensure that students across the country have a clear picture of what it means to be in private practice optometry.”

To connect with private practice optometrists and learn more about Vision Source Next, visit https://insight.visionsource.com/VSNext/home . Vision Source Next℠ helps doctors interested in starting, buying, selling, or working in private practice.

About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's most extensive network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,500 optometrists. The clinicians in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the clinicians offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry-leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com .

