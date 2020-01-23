Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of the KVO Law Firm to Ensure a Person with Mesothelioma in Michigan Gets A Much Better Compensation Result

Factory

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center's top priority is doing everything possible to ensure a person with mesothelioma in Michigan receives the very best possible financial compensation results. They are especially focused on helping auto/truck plant workers, US Navy Veterans and skilled tradesmen because these types of people with mesothelioma frequently get shortchanged on financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "To make certain a person, Navy Veteran, car/truck plant or skilled trades worker with Mesothelioma in Michigan receives the best possible financial compensation results we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the KVO law firm are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. They also make house calls anywhere in Michigan.

"For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is also offering to help a person with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim.

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center's services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ann Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



