Transplant Law gets Vatican Reference

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 13 - The Angolan law on transplant of human cells, tissues and organs in September this year was praised at the summit of African Women Judges and Prosecutors on Trafficking in Human Beings and Organized Crime in the Vatican.,

The participants of the event congratulated Angola on the fact that there are no cases of trafficking in people for organ harvesting, refer to the press release from the Angolan Embassy to Italy.

According to the document that Angop had access today, the vice-president of the General Assembly of the Association of Judges of Angola (AJA), Angolan Luísa Quinta, stressed that obtaining the diploma is in line with last year's summit evaluation.

Recent statistics indicate that the number of transplants in the world is considered very low, being less than 200,000 per year, but the demand is constantly growing.

An Angolan representative assured that in “Angola there is no record of cases of trafficking in human beings for organ extraction, there are indications of cases of people being transported for this purpose”, in a meeting attended by the Pope Francisco.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.