Angolan Head of State highlights cooperation with Kenya

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 13 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday in Luanda, highlighted the solid friendship and cooperation ties that unite Angola and Kenya.,

The Angolan statesman highlighted the fact in a congratulatory message addressed to his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, on the occasion of the national independence day of that East African country, which was marked Thursday, reports a note that reached Friday at ANGOP.

In the letter, the Head of State expressed his “conviction that the strengthening of relations between Angola and Kenya is the path that best corresponds to the interests and feelings of our two peoples”.

President João Lourenço also expresses appreciation for the great achievements of this nation in favor of the development, progress and well-being of the Kenyan people.

“I have the honor to congratulate the Kenyan people, the Government and you, on behalf of the people, the Angolan Government and on my own, for the celebration of the fifty-sixth anniversary of Kenya's national independence,” he writes.

Angola and Kenya have had relations since 1961, but the highlight was in June 1975 at the Nakuru Conference in Mombassa, when Angolans were on their way to independence, proclaimed on 11 November 1975.

In 2012, the two states signed three legal instruments, namely the general agreement for cooperation, economic, scientific, technical and cultural, the memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Kenya and the agreement on the establishment of the bilateral commission.

