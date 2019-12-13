Vincit wins in OC Register's 2019 TOP WORKPLACES

VINCIT (NASDAQ:VINCIT)

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit California has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Orange County Register. This is the second year in a row Vincit California has been named on this prestigious Orange County list.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by The OC Register as a Top Workplace in Orange County for the second year in a row, and we aim to continue this streak for many years to come!” says Rachel Valentine, Head of People at Vincit California. “Job satisfaction is a top business goal of ours and we focus on being a workplace where even Mondays don’t suck, by creating an office filled with trust, transparency, and fun - company values we pride ourselves on.”

The Top Workplaces list is based on employee feedback gathered through third-party survey and research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

The award was announced at the Orange County Register’s Top Workplace Awards Gala held on Thursday, December 12th at the Grove in Anaheim.



____

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine, Santa Monica and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Oulu and Turku, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 500 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com

Energage, LLC is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.