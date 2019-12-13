DAT: Truckload Rates on Pace for End-of-Year Peak

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A mad dash at the end of November pushed truckload pricing higher, and that urgency should make for happy holidays for truckload carriers. Dry and refrigerated (“reefer”) van rates are on track to hit their highest marks of the year in December.



The higher rates come despite month-over-month declines in volumes, according to the DAT Truckload Volume Index, which reflects changes in the actual number of loads hauled each month by spot market providers.

“October still sees the highest volumes, with retail freight heading to brick and mortar stores,” explained Peggy Dorf, Senior Market Analyst with DAT Solutions. “But for e-commerce, those deliveries continue through December and beyond.”

The speed of e-commerce also creates different demands on shippers.

“Consumers expect immediate delivery, and the spot market gives shippers the flexible capacity to fulfill those last-minute orders,” Dorf said, “but that urgency drives rates higher.”

Van rates averaged $1.82 per mile in November, including fuel surcharges. That was a 2-cent increase compared to the prior month, but 22 cents below the November 2018 average. Volume lost 14 percent for vans month over month, but gained 4.7 percent compared to the prior year.

Reefers collected an average of $2.18 per mile on the spot market in November. That was 7 cents higher than October but 29 cents lower than the November 2018 average. Reefer volume declined only 6.1 percent from October’s peak, but rose 3.4 percent compared to November 2018.

Flatbeds and other open-deck equipment averaged $2.10 per mile in November, a 7-cent drop from the previous month and 32 cents lower than last year. Volume slid 23 percent for flatbeds month over month and 9.5 percent year over year. The flatbed segment has been in decline for much of this year, due to a lull in the oil and gas sector that generates a large portion of freight for open-deck equipment.

“All in all, truckload markets are poised to end 2019 with a bang,” added Dorf. “And with gift card redemptions and returns, that momentum should carry over into the new year.”

About the DAT Truckload Freight Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Freight Volume Index reflects the change in the number of loads with a pickup date during that month; the actual index number is normalized each month to accommodate any new data sources without distortion. Baseline of 100 equals the number of loads moved in January 2015, as recorded in DAT RateView, a database of rates paid on an average of 3 million loads per month. DAT national average spot rates are derived from RateView and include only over-the-road lanes with lengths of haul of 250 miles or more. Spot rates represent the payments made by freight brokers and 3PL to the carriers.

About DAT

DAT market trends and data insights are derived from 256 million annual freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. Related services include a comprehensive directory of companies with business history, credit, safety, insurance, and company reviews; broker transportation management software; authority, fuel tax, mileage, vehicle licensing, and registration services; and carrier onboarding.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices. www.DAT.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e6fde23-4fff-4a00-b688-9798123f2201

DAT Spot Market Van Volumes & Rates Spot market van volume dropped 14 percent compared to October, but the average rate rose 2 cents.



