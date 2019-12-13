Audit Court inquires over 1,000 accountability processes

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 13 - The Audit Court (TC) is investigating 408 cases of accountability of public institutions, submitted to this instance in 2019, said this Friday, in Luanda, the chief judge of this body, Exalgina Gamboa.,

Speaking in a review of the activities carried out in 2019, she stated that there are still 107 procedures to audit from 2012 to 2019.

Within the framework of the organization and preparation for successive scrutiny, there are also 29 investigation cases (from 2011 to 2019), 20 cases of financial reintegration liability (2012 to 2019), 23 fine cases (2013 to 2019) and 11 appeals processes (2009 to 2019).

The judge explained that in 2019, the Audit Court received 167 contracts for financing service, supply and purchase contracts, of which 129 were targeted, 14 returned, 15 confused and none were rejected, “which shows a better preparation".

Among the achievements, she highlighted the investment in the training of public officials and managers of 19 ministerial departments, 14 provincial governments, as well as the entities subject to the jurisdiction of this court.

The achievements also include the elaboration of the Strategic Plan that defines the mission, values, strategic objectives, programs and actions to be developed over the next four years.

It is the main instrument in the conduct of the activity of this higher court, together with the four master plans already approved by the plenary of the Court of Auditors.

In this regard, she cited the master plans for the development of human resources, information technologies, audits, communication and image.

Exalgina Gamboa also pointed to the approval by the National Assembly of Law 19/19, of Amendment of the Organic Law of the Court of Auditors, highlighting, among the innovations, the enlargement of the Court's competences, approval of the concurrent supervision, as well as the increase of the number of counselor judges, from nine to 13 ”, she reaffirmed.

