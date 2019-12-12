Minister Creed confirms commencement of Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payments

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today confirmed that payments under the 2019 Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) have commenced to 32,444 farmers, to the value of some €75 million.

The Minister stated, “This further, very significant level of payments to farmers in the beef sector under BEAM represents clear recognition by my Department, the Government and the EU of the very challenging and difficult climate that these farmers have had to face in recent years. These payments are in addition to some €15.4 million under BEEP and €34.4 million in BDGP payments that have already issued in recent weeks, making a total of €125 million to Irish beef farmers. Since September a total of €1.72 billion has now been paid out to Ireland’s farmers under a range of schemes operated by my Department.”

BEAM payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as more famers are verified as compliant with the requirements of the Measure.

