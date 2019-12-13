Bob Lawrie Named CEO of the Lawrie Insurance Group, David Leadbetter President Ensuring the Next Generation of Trusted Leadership

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lawrie Insurance Group is pleased to announce that effective Jan 1, 2020, Bob Lawrie will assume the role of CEO and David Leadbetter the role of President. Founder Dan Lawrie will serve as Chair over the next couple of years in the transition of the company leadership to the next generation.



The Lawrie Insurance Group Inc. known as The Name You Can Trust for Insurance, is one of Canada’s leading, privately owned, multi-disciplined insurance brokerages, specializing in personal and commercial insurance, employee benefits, life and group retirement solutions. The company also has a long history of community involvement. In 2007 the company donated $125,000 toward Mohawk College’s new Centre of Excellence in Insurance and Financial Services. To increase the public’s accessibility to visual arts Dan Lawrie established the Dan Lawrie Family Foundation in 2013.

“Dan has been an incredible mentor both in the leadership of the company and within our community. As his business partner it has been an honour to work with him over the past 30 years as we have grown the company into one of the largest and most trusted insurance brokers in Canada,” said Bob Lawrie, incoming CEO. “With the talent of our team of over 100 dedicated professionals and through fierce broker independence, we are strategically focused and well-positioned to achieve long-term exponential growth domestically and internationally through our multi-disciplined, holistic approach in working with clients.”

The appointment to President of David Leadbetter marks an exciting time in the history of the Lawrie Insurance Group. Since joining the company in 2017, David Leadbetter has brought vital expertise and dynamic leadership to the team.



Leadbetter said he is looking forward to his new role. “Our combination of caring for employees, clients and insurers makes for a complete circle of security. I pledge to maintain the Company’s high level of stewardship and to expand it as we go forward, ensuring the high standards established by Dan Lawrie since 1982 and build upon them in a way that will ensure the strength of the brokerage in the years ahead.”

In his new role as Chair, Dan Lawrie will continue to be involved in both leading the company and supporting several ongoing, company and community projects.

“As Chair, I look forward to working closely with Bob Lawrie, CEO and David Leadbetter, President over the next couple of years to ensure the continuance of the vision of the Lawrie Insurance Group to remain in the top 5% of independent brokers in Canada and to be the most trusted multi-disciplined insurance and risk management firm in the region.”

The Lawrie Insurance Group is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Intersure and Globex International, giving it affiliated offices across Canada, the United States and globally.

