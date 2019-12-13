Mobile Native Marty Irby, Named in The Hill’s Top Lobbyists of 2019

Marty Irby and President Donald Trump at the signing of the PACT Act in November

Marty Irby and President Donald Trump at the signing of the PACT Act in November

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, one of Washington, D.C.’s major political daily publications, The Hill, released its annual list of honored Top Lobbyists of 2019 and included Mobile native Marty Irby. Of an estimated 30,000 federal lobbyists in the country, these 250 are considered the most effective in the nation.

Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action, a lifelong horseman, and native of Mobile, Alabama was named on the list for his work advancing legislation to protect American equines, companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. Irby is a graduate of UMS-Wright Preparatory School, the University of South Alabama, and attended Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.

The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2019 included esteemed individuals such as former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS), former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD), former U.S. Senator John Breaux (D-LA), and former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston (R-GA), to name a few.

“I’m deeply honored to have been named as one of the top lobbyists in the nation among such an esteemed group of individuals,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action. “We must continue to advocate for new laws to protect and defend the voiceless animals we all care so deeply about. The way that we treat the most vulnerable among us is a direct reflection of our character as individuals, and as a society.”

“Marty Irby is a tireless, strategic advocate on Capitol Hill, working easily with Republicans and Democrats to get tangible things accomplished during a time when the media focus so much on our political divisions,” said Wayne Pacelle, founder of Animal Wellness Action and a long-time colleague of Irby. “We are proud of Marty for representing not only Alabama so well in Washington, D.C., but the noble cause of mercy for all of God’s creatures.”

Animal Wellness Action’s lobbying team worked in 2019 to successfully:

- Pass the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, H.R. 724, that was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in November. PACT is the first ever anti-cruelty statute in American history and banned the most egregious of animal abuses. Irby represented Animal Wellness Action at a signing ceremony with President Trump at the White House.

- Pass the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693 through the U.S. House in July. PAST would upgrade the federal Horse Protection Act of 1970 and take a tremendous step toward eradicating the practice of soring (the intentional infliction of pain to horses’ front limbs to achieve an artificial pain-based high step known as the “Big Lick”) Tennessee Walking, Alabama Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses.

- Pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act, H.R. 737, through the U.S. House in November that would strengthen current law by prohibiting the trade of shark fins and allow for better enforcement of the law.

- Advance the Horseracing Integrity Act, H.R. 1724/S. 1820 that would eliminate doping in American horseracing and provide a uniform national standard for drug testing in the sport overseen by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

In addition, Irby and the team at Animal Wellness Action secured three animal protection provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill that President Trump signed into law last December: The Pet and Women’s Safety Act, Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act; and Parity in Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act.



