Hans Kissle Improves its Winter Menu with All-New Breakfast Items that are Sure to Please

Hans Kissle, a MA-based provider of wholesome, nutritious, and delicious prepared foods and salads, ramps up its winter offerings with new breakfast items.

HAVERHILL, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you run a down-home diner serving hungry blue-collar workers during shift changes or you own a grocery store, having access to fresh, wholesome, and safe food is critical to your success. Hans Kissle works hard to serve restaurants, retailers, and other organizations with delicious prepared foods and salads sold under their own brand names.

Recently, the chefs at Hans Kissle announced new breakfast items to its already expansive menu that are sure to please everyone regardless of their personal preferences. These items include a delicious Breakfast Scramble, Home Fries, a Four-Cheese Quiche, and a Western Quiche. Each of these offerings are free of harmful trans fats and sugar-laden high fructose corn syrup so you can serve and sell these foods with confidence and help your customers start their day on the right foot.

The New Menu Items

Home Fries: Home fries are a breakfast staple, but not just any home fries will do. They must be cooked and seasoned to absolute perfection to put a smile on your customers’ faces, and that’s where Hans Kissle excels. Their version of this southern classic is made with Red Bliss potatoes and is seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder, and paprika. The perfectly-browned potatoes will complement any of the other three new breakfast additions shown here.

Breakfast Scramble: Hans Kissle’s delicious Breakfast Scramble is made with whole eggs, mild cheddar cheese, bacon, and onion. It is perfectly seasoned with salt and pepper for an incredibly hearty, filling, and comforting breakfast that can be served up in seconds in one-third pound portions.

Four Cheese Quiche: There’s nothing quite as scrumptious as a fluffy quiche for breakfast, and this four cheese version is as decadent as they come. The whole eggs are combined with swiss, mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan, and it’s all baked to perfection in a delicious, flaky crust.

Western Quiche: This dish is much like a western omelet with some high-end luxury flair. It has all the same ingredients – whole eggs, delicious bell peppers, crunchy onions, scallions, ham, and quality cheddar cheese – and is baked inside a perfectly-cooked pie shell for that iconic fluffy quiche. It’s also spiced up with just a touch of spiced pepper to help tantalize your customers’ taste buds and start their morning with a kick.

There are several unique ways to offer prepared food in your establishment but purchasing and preparing ingredients on your own is not always feasible. Hans Kissle will help fill in that gap with delicious foods prepared by a team who is passionate about home cooking, quality, and impeccable safety.

You can review all of Hans Kissle’s offerings by visiting their website today. You can also contact the team with questions via their website or at (978)556-4500.

About Hans Kissle: Hans Kissle is a culinary company with a mission to provide grocers, shops, cafes, restaurants, and other organizations with delicious prepared foods. Each offering in their extensive menu can be customized to their clients’ liking, and they can be sold under the clients’ brand names, too. The team is dedicated to safety and home-cooked quality that tastes fresh from the farm or garden. Visit https://www.hanskissle.com/ to learn more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.