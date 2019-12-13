SimplyAgree Now Available as On-Premises Solution

Popular signature and closing platform offers transaction management solution for law firms needing to store and process client data on-site

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyAgree , a leading provider of signing and closing technology for transactional attorneys, announces the release of a containerized version of its software that can be installed by firms on premises or in private cloud deployments. This solution gives law firms full control over client data while still delivering all the benefits of SimplyAgree’s automated closing tools.



SimplyAgree streamlines attorney workflows by automating the administrative tasks of closing transactions, including the creation of signature packets and closing sets. The software also provides an option for electronic signing to increase efficiency while improving risk management and attorney oversight at closing. Firms report a significant reduction in post-closing write-offs when using SimplyAgree.

While still available in its popular cloud-based setup, the containerized application allows law firms to deploy SimplyAgree in environments including on-premises and virtual private cloud implementations. These deployment options let firms maintain full control over client data to meet all security requirements while still reducing the post-closing write-offs that are common in complex transactions.

“Many firms are eager to automate their signature and closing processes but remain bound by client agreements that prevent the use of cloud solutions. By offering a fully functional on-premises version of SimplyAgree, clients can now leverage the benefits of the platform for all transactions,” says Will Norton, CEO of SimplyAgree. “We knew this was the right move once we saw that we could provide a containerized solution with the same user experience as our cloud application. We are rolling out the platform to our first on-premises subscribers now.”

Since its 2017 introduction, SimplyAgree has become a leader among closing automation tools. Launch of the on-premises application this month follows an announcement earlier this year of integrations with major document managements systems, including NetDocuments, iManage Work and OpenText eDocs.

“Our goal at SimplyAgree is to build technology that fits seamlessly into existing attorney workflows,” explains Sam Beutler, COO of SimplyAgree. “With our document management system integrations and containerized solution, we believe we can now support the systems architecture and security requirements of any law firm. We have a number of exciting releases coming up that will build on this foundation.”

About SimplyAgree

SimplyAgree is a leading signature and closing management platform used by transactional attorneys in Global 100, Am Law 100, Am Law 200 and boutique law firms. The software provides closing support for sophisticated M&A, private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and commercial real estate practices, having been used to close transactions worth billions of dollars. SimplyAgree streamlines the administrative aspects of a closing—from creating signature packets to building closing binders—to increase efficiency and reduce post-closing write-offs, resulting in a closing process up to 80 percent more efficient for firms and their clients. For more information visit https://simplyagree.com .

