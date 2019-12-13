AGF Funds Advised by Affiliate Highstreet to Move to AGF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced that AGF funds advised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. (Highstreet) will be advised under the AGF name effective January 1, 2020 as Highstreet’s investment management employees officially become AGF employees.



Highstreet became a part of the AGF family through an acquisition in 2006 and members of the Highstreet team have been managing products for AGF for a number of years and are a critical part of AGF’s quantitative platform, branded under AGFiQ.

“This is a seamless transition for Highstreet employees and will not impact clients in any way,” said Judy Goldring, President and Chief Administration Officer, AGF Management Limited. “Investment processes, objectives and portfolio management will remain unchanged.”

As a result of this announcement, the portfolio manager of the following AGF funds will change from Highstreet to AGF effective January 1, 2020:

AGFiQ Dividend Income Fund

AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF

AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF

AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF

AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF

AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF

AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF

AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF

AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF

AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF

AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF

AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF

AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged Fund

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF

Highstreet will also be removed as a portfolio manager of AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Class and AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund effective January 1, 2020.

“Highstreet clients will continue to benefit from the operational depth of AGF along with the investment management talent based in Toronto and Boston,” added Goldring.

The Highstreet brand remains in place for the private client business.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus or relevant Fund Facts/ETF Facts before investing. Exchange-traded and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.