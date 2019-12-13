Huambo: Official calls for joint effort in reconciliation process

Huambo, ANGOLA, December 13 - The governor of the central Huambo province Joana Lina Thursday called for the involvement of the civil society in implementation of the National Reconciliation Plan in Memory of the Victims of Armed Conflict , launched in August this year.,

Addressing a ceremony to launch the plan in Huambo, one of the regions that took the brunt of the armed conflict, the governor called on everybody to contribute to the success of that huge task.

The move is meant to achieve the true national reconciliation, through sincere forgiveness that should start from the families and extend to all society.

Joana Lina said that it was crucial each actively participates

in this process with a high sense of patriotism and love of neighbour, promote harmony as well as political and social stability.

Addressing the representatives of political parties with parliamentary seat, members of the organs of defence, security and internal order, the governor considered the plan a milestone in rescue of the recent past of Angolans.

In her turn, the secretary general of the Christian Council of Churches in Angola (CICA), Rev. Deolinda Dorcas Teca, said that the implementation of National Reconciliation Plan in memory of the victims of the Armed Conflict will boost the fraternal spirit among Angolans.

The plan which was officially launched on August this year is part of the effort to ensure the consolidation of democratic and law State aimed at promoting the forgiveness and honour the memory of victims of the political conflicts in Angola from 11 November, 1975 (date of National Independence) to 4 April, 2002 (achievement of peace).

