Angola, Brazil sign security agreement

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 13 - Angola and Brazil signed last Thursday in Luanda a cooperation agreement on security and internal order.,

The legal instrument was signed by ministers of Interior Eugénio Laborinho of Angola, and Foreign Affairs of Brazil Ernesto Araújo.

The ceremony was preceded by a ministerial meeting on Political Consultations between delegations from both countries, co-chaired by the Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto and his Brazilian counterpart, Ernesto Araújo.

On the occasion, Manuel Augusto highlighted the “ambitious” economic and social relations that both countries have for the well-being of their peoples.

According to the minister, Angola relies on Brazil support to tackle some social problems. During his stay in Angola, both countries will define new financing models. "We will redefine our financial cooperation, the credit lines, based on the actions of the new Government of Brazil and continue to benefit from Brazil's will," said Manuel Augusto. The minister believes that, by this way, Angola will manage to perform some of the most relevant projects, with priority to infrastructure such as the sectors of energy, agro-industry, agriculture, communications and telecommunications. He stressed that Angola remains in the "front line" in cooperation with the Federative Republic of Brazil. In his turn, the Foreign Minister of Brazil said that the document signed today formalizes the protocol for staff training to combat crime and intensify joint relations in defence. The memorandum aims to exchange information on transnational crime. The document is also intended to convey the Brazilian experience in terms of fight against urban crime, which dropped by 20 percent in the last year in Brazil. On the other hand, the Brazilian official also said his country counts on Angola's support for its affirmation on the African continent.

The Brazilian minister is meeting with Angolan minister of Finance, Vera Daves, as part of his Friday agenda.

