A beautiful, CLASSY job illustrating Donald Trump’s dysfunctional White House

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First-time celebrated author John Barron Dennison and award-winning illustrator Greg McLeod released 45’s ABC: An Alternative Alphabet Book to Trump All Others – an illustrated adventure focused on the dysfunction of Donald Trump’s first term in the White House.



In 52 bigly pages with only the best words and only the best pictures, 45’s ABC showcases the best letters of the alphabet with crazy, colorful characters that tell the story of Trump’s presidency.

From A to Z, readers will see what happens when Alternative Facts meet Zombie Zealots while meeting some very fine people along the way. There's Executive Time with Evangelicals, a Gaga Graham, Javanka and Snowflakes to Whomp and Stomp. 45’s ABC is unimpeachable.

"Satire rears its humorous head in 45’s ABC: An Alternate Alphabet Book to Trump All Others, written by John Barron Dennison and artfully illustrated by Greg McLeod," writes Marta Tandori. "As the title so aptly and cheekily puts it, Dennison’s book is most certainly geared to an older audience, providing an alternate style of alphabet book that 'Trumps' all others. For the satirically inclined, and those who especially enjoy humor with a political bent, 45’s ABC: An Alternate Alphabet Book to Trump All Others provides a quick, laugh-out-loud read."

For every copy of 45’s ABC ordered anywhere in the world - including and importantly Greenland - 10% of profits will go to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

John Barron Dennison has a passion for parody, but not self-parody. Born in the northeast, he’s a midwesterner at heart, a hard-working average American. A humble polymath, John has worked in private enterprise and, more recently, dedicated himself to public service. His writing and work focus on the modern American experience and how politics, honesty and transparency can bind the USA together for the 21st century.

Greg McLeod draws pictures, animates and makes zines. He is an experienced illustrator, animator and director, winning an Association of Illustrators Gold Award for his work on BBC Comedy animation 'Sticks'. His last short film 'Marfa,' entirely drawn and animated by him alone, had its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA Film Award for British Short Animation. Greg also plays the drums.

“Some people are saying that 45's ABC should win the Nobel Prize,” says John Barron Dennison. “Some are saying that. Not me, but some people. It is beautiful - THE BEST. Ask anyone. It's very popular in Greenland, as well. Very popular, little known fact. Very big there, we're hearing great things.”

We recommend an investigation into something for us. Nothing to do with Biden or the Ukraine. Visit 45's ABC Amazon page on the cyber for reviews, order details and additional information.

For more details and interview requests, please contact:

Elizabeth Yekhtikian

ey@earnedmediaconsultants.com

617-686-9541

TW: @45s_ABC

IG: 45s_abc



