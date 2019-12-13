New ambassadors from Egypt, Kosovo and Montenegro

Three new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 12 December 2019.

The ambassadors were the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Mr Amr Ramadan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo, H.E. Mr Uliks Emra and the Ambassador of Montenegro, H.E. Mr Mirsad Bibović (resident in Podorica).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.