2020 VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT Symposia will Kick Off on April 20

/EIN News/ -- HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI, 5G, Robotics, Quantum Computing and Bioelectronic Medicine are bringing about changes in the semiconductor industry. To address these trends, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will host the 2020 International Symposia on VLSI Technology, Systems and Applications (VLSI-TSA) and Design, Automation and Test (VLSI-DAT) during April 20-23, 2020 in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Experts from top companies and academic institutions, including Intel, IBM, MIT, UCLA, Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich and Eridan Communications will share their experiences and research findings on the latest updates in AI, 5G, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Bioelectronic Medicine and advanced silicon and assembly process technologies.



The VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT symposia, first held in 1983, are premiere conferences in semiconductor-related fields, attracting around 1,000 participants every year. VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT provide a unique opportunity to network leading experts worldwide and make participants explore advanced technologies that are 5-10 years ahead of technologies in place at the time. Six esteemed experts in their respective fields will give keynote speeches at this year's VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT. Zhiyong Ma, Vice President in Technology and Manufacturing Group at Intel Corporation, will offer his insight into “Accelerating Materials Innovation and Technology Breakthroughs with Advanced Metrology and Diagnostic Techniques”. Professor Onur Mutlu from Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich will discuss “Intelligent Architectures for Intelligent Machines”. Professor Vivienne Sze from Massachusetts Institute of Technology will provide an incisive analysis of “Efficient Computing for AI and Robotics”. In addition, Professor Wentai Liu from UCLA will explore the opportunity, technical challenges in technology and miniaturized design, and application examples for the bioelectronics medicine. Dr. Earl McCune, CTO at Eridan Communications, will deliver an address on 5G mmWave IC technologies. And Mark Ritter from IBM T.J. Watson Research Center will examine the promise and progress of Quantum Computing.

The 2020 VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT Symposia will be held from April 20-23, 2020 at the Ambassador Hotel in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Over 150 outstanding papers will be presented during the various sessions. The online registration will begin on January 01, 2020. Applicants can enjoy an early registration discount before March 15, 2020. We welcome you to register early via the portal: https://reg.itri.org.tw/2020VLSI.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.

Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 280 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.itri.org/eng .

