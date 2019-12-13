Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

/EIN News/ -- Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 13, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 584,327 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from December 9, 2019 up to and including December 11, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.04 per share for a total consideration of €13.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program during the financial year 2019 is 45,621,384 common shares for a total consideration of €1 billion.

Ahold Delhaize confirms the successful completion of the program on December 11, 2019. The number of outstanding common shares as of this date was 1,087,955,597.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



