MxHero’s New Plugin Integrating MS Outlook & Box Now Available From The Outlook App Store

The ability to better manage, secure and collaborate with email content through Box is game changing for many organizations.” — Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero announces today general availability of its powerful integration between Microsoft’s Outlook email client and the Box content platform directly from the Microsoft Outlook AppSource store. The add-in can be installed directly from within Outlook for Windows, Mac and OWA (Outlook Web Access).

Once installed, users will be able to navigate Box folders and files directly from within the Outlook interface. Additional capabilities include download, preview, collaboration, move and deletion of files, folders and email messages. When saving emails to Box, MxHero optimizes email content for the Box environment by automatically saving the email message as a text searchable PDF document linked to any attachments that are saved separately. Furthermore, MxHero automatically sets Box metadata fields like email sender, subject, message date. The metadata fields ensure rapid and meaningful search of saved messages. For example, all emails from a specific sender can be discovered within Box or directly from the plugin's search interface. In addition, the plugin supports custom metadata fields that can be edited upon upload to allow for company specific information like client or matter numbers.

“We are super excited to be deployed to Microsoft’s AppSource store. The add-in store enables self-service of one of mxHero’s most powerful offerings. The ability to better manage, secure and collaborate with email content through Box is game changing for many organizations. The Box platform serves as a single, secure repository for all content whether documents or email correspondence,” says Alex Panagides, CEO of mxHero Inc.

The plugin requires Outlook 2013, Outlook 2016, Outlook.com, or Office 365 with an email that is hosted on a Microsoft Exchange server.

About mxHERO

MxHero's products and services give companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of the Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net

