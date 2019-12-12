DOE Awards Hanford Central Plateau Cleanup Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract that will provide a variety of services at the Hanford Site, to Central Plateau Cleanup Company LLC located in Aiken, SC. The Central Plateau Cleanup Company LLC members are AECOM Management Services, Inc. (Germantown, MD), Fluor Federal Services, Inc. (Greenville, SC), and Atkins Nuclear Secured, LLC (Oak Ridge, TN). This is an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity contract under which firm-fixed-price and/or Cost Reimbursement task orders may be issued. The maximum contract ceiling value is $10 billion with a 10-year ordering period.

The proposal submitted by Central Plateau Cleanup Company was determined to provide the best value to the Government considering Key Personnel, Technical and Management Approach; Past Performance, and Cost. The contract was awarded by DOE under full and open competition. The contract includes requirements for meaningful work to be performed by small businesses.

The services to be acquired will be performed at the Hanford Site, located in southeastern Washington State. The contractor will perform services for the safe, compliant, and cost-effective transition from the Plateau Remediation Contract to the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract; management of site safe and compliant base operations for the U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office cleanup facilities; Deactivation, Decommissioning, Decontamination, and Demolition of facilities and remediation of waste sites; management of waste retrieval, treatment, storage, and disposal; preparation of Resource Conversation and Recovery Act /Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation, and Liability Act decision documents to support cleanup actions associated with the Hanford Federal Facility Agreement and Consent Order (Tri-Party Agreement); and core business functions to support these efforts.

The contractor will perform these services under Task Orders issued off the master Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity contract. Firm-fixed-price and Cost Reimbursement Task Orders may be issued under the contract. The solicitation for this contract used the new End State Contracting Model that EM expects to significantly reduce risk and environmental liability to provide the best overall solution to Hanford Site accelerated completion and closure.

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the Plateau Remediation Contract, held by CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company LLC, a subsidiary of Jacobs. The Plateau Remediation Contract was extended to September 30, 2020, with clause language that allows the government to end the contract earlier to align with a 60-day transition to the new contract. Following a notice to proceed to the new contractor, the transition to the new contract will commence.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/CPCC/.