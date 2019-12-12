Orchid Island Capital Announces December 2019 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

December 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2019

Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid January 31, 2020, to holders of record on December 31, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on January 16, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of December 12, 2019, the Company had 63,058,209 shares outstanding. At September 30, 2019, the Company also had 63,058,209 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Nov 2019 Sep - Nov Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2019 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Dec) in Dec) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 967 $ 993 0.03 % $ 102.75 4.51 % 4.96 % 184 177 0.00 % 36.17 % $ 3 $ (3 ) Fixed Rate CMO 298,581 310,839 8.21 % 104.11 4.21 % 4.57 % 25 332 20.99 % 23.81 % 1,264 (2,140 ) 15yr 4.0 19,118 20,054 0.53 % 104.89 4.00 % 4.45 % 18 154 12.34 % 19.48 % 247 (289 ) 15yr Total 19,118 20,054 0.53 % 104.89 4.00 % 4.45 % 18 154 12.34 % 19.48 % 247 (289 ) 20yr 4.0 80,829 86,878 2.29 % 107.48 4.00 % 4.48 % 28 207 7.50 % 10.14 % 1,703 (1,802 ) 20yr Total 80,829 86,878 2.29 % 107.48 4.00 % 4.48 % 28 207 7.50 % 10.14 % 1,703 (1,802 ) 30yr 3.0 201,243 205,458 5.43 % 102.09 3.00 % 3.91 % 5 355 4.83 % 5.21 % 3,812 (5,083 ) 30yr 3.5 705,146 737,739 19.48 % 104.62 3.50 % 4.15 % 5 352 5.73 % 7.20 % 12,976 (16,990 ) 30yr 4.0 1,036,094 1,103,147 29.14 % 106.47 4.00 % 4.59 % 15 342 13.77 % 21.13 % 16,012 (21,005 ) 30yr 4.5 406,236 438,637 11.58 % 107.98 4.50 % 5.04 % 12 347 11.28 % 12.48 % 4,620 (6,456 ) 30yr 5.0 707,846 778,729 20.57 % 110.01 5.00 % 5.52 % 18 339 19.25 % 18.81 % 7,719 (10,067 ) 30yr Total 3,056,565 3,263,710 86.20 % 106.78 4.12 % 4.72 % 12 345 12.27 % 15.92 % 45,139 (59,601 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,456,060 3,682,474 97.26 % 106.55 4.12 % 4.70 % 14 340 12.91 % 16.64 % 48,356 (63,835 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 674,829 79,266 2.09 % 11.75 3.76 % 4.34 % 71 245 20.84 % 22.58 % (9,207 ) 10,131 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 190,769 24,528 0.65 % 12.86 3.36 % 4.86 % 65 285 13.01 % 14.12 % 1,267 (1,997 ) Total Structured RMBS 865,598 103,794 2.74 % 11.99 3.67 % 4.46 % 70 254 19.12 % 20.72 % (7,940 ) 8,134 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,321,658 $ 3,786,268 100.00 % 4.03 % 4.65 % 25 323 14.15 % 17.61 % $ 40,416 $ (55,701 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (500,000 ) Dec-2020 (2,500 ) 2,500 Swaps (1,270,000 ) Oct-2023 (25,373 ) 25,373 5-Year Treasury Futures (140,000 ) Mar-2020(3) (4,165 ) 4,039 5-Year Treasury Futures Hedge Total $ (1,910,000 ) $ (32,038 ) $ 31,912 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 8,378 $ (23,789 )

Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $4.2 million purchased in November 2019, which settle in December 2019, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $13.9 million sold in November 2019, which settle in December 2019. Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $118.97 at November 30, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $166.6 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2019 Fannie Mae $ 3,032,350 80.1 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 608,884 16.1 % Freddie Mac 751,672 19.8 % Whole Pool Assets 3,177,384 83.9 % Ginnie Mae 2,246 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,786,268 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,786,268 100.0 %

Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $4.2 million purchased in November 2019, which settle in December 2019, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $13.9 million sold in November 2019, which settle in December 2019.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of November 30, 2019 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 391,976 11.0 % 1.92 % 65 2/11/2020 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 336,010 9.4 % 2.14 % 32 1/29/2020 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 332,677 9.3 % 2.05 % 12 12/30/2019 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 332,079 9.2 % 1.98 % 70 2/13/2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 290,932 8.1 % 1.97 % 44 1/13/2020 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 224,938 6.2 % 2.11 % 42 1/14/2020 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 216,883 6.0 % 1.98 % 39 1/29/2020 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 201,828 5.6 % 1.99 % 56 2/10/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 181,032 5.0 % 1.92 % 25 1/28/2020 ING Financial Markets LLC 170,823 4.7 % 2.04 % 48 1/27/2020 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 151,531 4.2 % 1.89 % 9 12/9/2019 South Street Securities, LLC 149,391 4.1 % 2.47 % 108 4/9/2020 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 109,289 3.0 % 1.90 % 33 2/10/2020 ICBC Financial Services LLC 98,363 2.7 % 1.88 % 16 12/16/2019 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 89,143 2.5 % 1.99 % 52 1/30/2020 FHLB-Cincinnati 82,778 2.3 % 1.73 % 2 12/2/2019 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 65,647 1.8 % 1.91 % 12 12/12/2019 Bank of Montreal 61,149 1.7 % 1.97 % 41 1/13/2020 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 47,372 1.3 % 1.97 % 44 1/13/2020 Bank of America 37,064 1.0 % 2.00 % 10 12/12/2019 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 28,245 0.8 % 2.19 % 27 1/6/2020 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 3,745 0.1 % 2.31 % 17 12/17/2019 Total Borrowings $ 3,602,894 100.0 % 2.01 % 42 4/9/2020

In November 2019, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $4.2 million, which settle in December 2019 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above. Also, in November 2019, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $13.9 million, which settle in December 2019 that collateralize approximately $4.6 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400







