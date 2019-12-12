Domo Named Best Company to Work for by Utah Business Magazine for Eighth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that it has been named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine for the eighth consecutive year.



Garnering data from an extensive vetting process anchored by anonymous employee surveys, Utah Business magazine once again chose to recognize Domo as a leader in corporate culture and employee satisfaction in the Large Companies category .

Beyond its decidedly innovative benefits program, Domo provides its employees with the opportunity to create and deliver transformative technology that quickly, easily and securely puts data to work across organizations of all sizes.

Domo, along with all of the 2019 Best Companies to Work For winners, is featured in Utah Business magazine’s December edition. For more information about Domo’s one-of-a-kind culture or to apply for a career at Domo, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/careers.

For a list of Domo’s honors, visit https://www.domo.com/company/accolades.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contact

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.