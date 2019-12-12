AZO Inc. Publishes Screening Equipment Buying Guide

AZO has published a free downloadable guide to assist engineers and executives with specifying, justifying and maintaining screening equipment.

Screeners are the most diversified product that AZO makes. We have more models, more sizes and more ‘bells and whistles’ on our screeners than we do on any other product.” — Chuck Kerwin

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ease of consistent processing, material safety and material integrity are all greatly sustained by screening equipment. Now AZO, the very organization that invented the cyclone screener, has published a downloadable guide aimed at answering common questions about the use of these critical machines.

“Selecting the Right Screener for Your Business” has never been so transparent as this free 13-page guide, available for download on the AZO http://www.bigbagunloading.com site.

From ancient cultures separating the “wheat from the chaff” to various advancements and new functionalities implemented for ingredient automation today, screening has an established history serving as the final safety and purity assurance check for ingredients used in consumer products.

One organization’s screening solution may not fit another’s process. Still, any company considering what style screener to include in their system, how to feed from a screener into their production process or to simply simply understand the key principles of screener functionality will benefit from this new guide published by AZO. While different buyers may require a variety of unique screening solutions, you are now one click away comprehensively researching your screening options.

“Screeners are mature pieces of equipment,” General Manager of AZO Inc. Chuck Kerwin said. “The idea is that you are screening your products just before they go into production. At that point you want to make sure the material that you're conveying is clean and pure because it's going right into the mixer at the start of the production process.”

Screener maintenance tips as well as sizing and analysis options for your application can be found in “Selecting the Right Screener for Your Business.” Specific material designs and surface finishes available from AZO are also included in this screener buying guide. Even though screeners are not often purchased solely for conditioning material, these machines are particularly useful in gently breaking apart small and soft lumps to make weighing to gram accuracy more consistent.

“Lumps generally make it difficult to weigh product,” Kerwin said. “They make it difficult to feed and they complicate the downstream processing. Screeners break up these agglomerations.” Since AZO-founder Adolf Zimmermann introduced the first mechanical centrifugal screening device in 1952, many users refer to any cyclone-style screener as an “AZO.”

“Ultimately you could say that AZO’s design has been copied but never duplicated,” Kerwin said “There's a lot of equipment out there that looks like an AZO Screener, but if you take a close look at the details — the welds, the thickness of the metal — it's not the same screener.” According to Kerwin, the company has constantly improved its reliable screener models with new functionalities since that first cyclone screening machine.

“Screeners are the most diversified product that AZO makes,” Kerwin said. “We have more models, more sizes and more ‘bells and whistles’ on our screeners than we do on any other product.”

About AZO, Inc.

AZO, Inc. engineers, builds and installs components and complete systems for bulk material handling requirements. A wholly owned subsidiary of AZO GmbH, the company supports US customers with technical support from its central US location and rapid parts delivery given its proximity to FedEx’s Memphis hub. AZO equipment is used in companies ranging from small, family owned businesses through the world’s best known industrial and consumer products companies. AZO equipment is widely used in industries including food, snack, bakery, chemical, plastics, confectionery and pharmaceutical. More info about our company as well as common questions related to the world of ingredient handling can be answered on our company blog at bigbagunloading.com/blog.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.