Growth Stack, Inc. Acquires StorageUnitAuctionList.com; Improves Experience For Live Auction Goers

Subscribers to the site will benefit from a new website with improved user experience, new mobile-friendly reports, and a mobile app coming in 2020.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private equity firm, Growth Stack, Inc., has acquired StorageUnitAuctionList.com for an undisclosed amount. The eight-year-old company has been transitioning to Growth Stack, Inc. throughout 2019, and the acquisition was recently completed along with a website update that dramatically improved the user experience for customers.

StorageUnitAuctionList.com caters to retailers, collectors, pickers, and online resellers looking for auction listings in their area, so that they can attend, bid, and win storage lockers. The website is the largest aggregator of storage auction date in the United States, publishing thousands of in-person auctions every week, including exclusive auctions only found on StorageUnitAuctionList.com.

Customers that subscribe to StorageUnitAuctionList.com will benefit from the website improvements, which have focused on data flow, data integrity, site performance, and overall user experience that will make it faster and easier for subscribers to access the auction data that they need. Additionally, reports are now mobile-friendly, enabling auction goers to plan their days more efficiently and quickly move from one auction to the next.

Subscribers can also look forward to a new mobile app coming in 2020, which will include real-time notifications when new auctions are listed in their geographic area, and in-app driving directions to storage locations.

For resellers, eBay stores, and other online retailers that use StorageUnitAuctionList.com, Growth Stack, Inc. is also pleased to be able to provide additional marketing tools through Picreel to help move auction inventory faster than ever.

“We've worked hard to improve the user experience for StorageUnitAuctionList.com, but data integrity is still a core value. We value our customers' time, and our mission is, and will always be, to provide the most complete, accurate and up-to-date listing of storage auctions available anywhere online," said CEO of Growth Stack, Inc. Kevin Petersen.

Growth Stack, Inc. is a private equity firm that acquires and grows profitable SaaS businesses worldwide. The company is comprised of rapid deployment teams across five countries that provide the expertise and infrastructure needed to accelerate the growth of the acquired businesses.

“Growth Stack is committed to helping platform customers grow their businesses and operate more efficiently. We’re proud to add this big data aggregator to our portfolio and continue helping resellers and collectors alike. Everyone loves finding treasures,” concluded Petersen.

About StorageUnitAuctionList.com

StorageUnitAuctionList.com is the largest aggregator of storage auction date in the United States. The company publishes a schedule of thousands of, in-person auctions every week, year-round. Retailers, collectors, pickers, and online resellers subscribe to auction listings in their location geography so they can attend, bid, and win storage lockers.

About Picreel

Picreel.com is a conversion rate optimization (CRO) tool that has been increasing online conversions on thousands of websites for the past ten years. Business owners, marketers, and digital agencies use Picreel to set up retargeting campaigns on their websites that are triggered by visitors’ browsing behavior in order to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. Picreel customers typically see their traffic conversion rates improve from 25% to 75%.

About Growth Stack, Inc.

Growth Stack is a private equity firm that acquires and operates small software-as-a-service (Saas) companies from its headquarters located in an Opportunity Zone in Reno, Nevada. Acquisition targets are cash flowing businesses with a minimum of 3-years’ operating history in a variety of verticals, including AdTech, FinTech, and Productivity tools. Currently the company is focused on helping portfolio customers grow their businesses using Growth Stack’s adtech SaaS brands.



