Rethink Justice Award presented to Church of Scientology’s national policy advocate for criminal justice reform work.

Criminal justice advocates and officials awarded for working to improve results for citizens returning from incarceration. Second from left John Stanard, Director of Social Betterment Programs & Policy for the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office.

Criminal justice advocates and officials awarded for working to improve results for citizens returning from incarceration

There is no person alive who cannot make a new beginning.” — L. Ron Hubbard

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens awarded six DC area advocates and officials for their work in support of criminal justice reforms and issues surrounding successfully integrating returning citizens back into the community.

With about half a million individuals returning to our communities each year from federal and state prisons, the need for support is vital.

The National Reentry Network works to support social, civic, and political reintegration of DC residents upon release from incarceration. The Network serves, organizes, and empowers a critically underserved population in the District of Columbia and beyond, particularly impacting communities of color.

John Stanard, Director of Social Betterment Programs & Policy for the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office, was awarded the “Rethink Justice” award for his work in helping to organize a coalition of groups and individuals dedicated to making changes to the criminal justice system in the District of Columbia. In accepting the award, Mr. Stanard talked about his years of work volunteering with Criminon New Life DC, a Church-supported group providing rehabilitation and life skills services in the DC Jail.

Mr. Stanard said, “In working with our returning citizens, I have always kept in mind what L. Ron Hubbard, the Founder of Scientology wrote, ‘There is no person alive who cannot make a new beginning’.”

The National Reentry Network brings together a diverse coalition of people working to create better outcomes for citizens returning to the community after serving time. Assisting returning citizens to better survive helps them, their families, the whole community and reduces crime. Many return to their homes with no resources and often fall back on old habits to survive, resulting in re-incarceration. Given opportunities and assistance, the vast majority of returning citizens can and do successfully reintegrate with their communities, lead productive lives and become contributing members of society.

Other awardees were Akiima Price, National Park Service; Quincy Booth, Director for the DC Department of Corrections; Marcy Mistreet, Campaign for Youth Justice; Lashonia Thompson-El, author of the book Through the WIRE; and Myra Woods, Reunion DC.

The awards were conferred at a gala held in the District of Columbia at the True Reformer Building.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.