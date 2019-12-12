Splash Wines Wraps Up Its Inaugural Winemaker’s Dinner Series

/EIN News/ -- Eagle, Idaho, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US-based Splash Wines, Inc. recently hosted some of its most loyal customers at four wine tasting dinners in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Denver and San Francisco. All the dinners took place at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse® and featured Sophie Holzberg, the proprietor of Château Franc-Cardinal near Saint-Émilion, France (Bordeaux). Sophie led attendees on a fascinating three vintage (2014-2016) vertical tasting of her estate-grown, certified organic wines. All three vintages are highly acclaimed, having received ratings over 90 points from the prestigious Wine Enthusiast Magazine. The 2016 vintage is not scheduled to be released in the USA until the Spring of 2020 and the opportunity to taste it pre-release was a special moment that will be long remembered by the guests. To cap off the night, each attendee received a commemorative 1.5-liter magnum of 2015 Château Franc-Cardinal Bordeaux as a special gift.

“Our team designed this series of dinners to deepen the relationship with our customers by giving them a very special night centered around increasing their knowledge of wine through an intimate tasting experience led by the proprietress,” said Robert Imeson, CEO of Splash Wines. “Attendees had a great opportunity to witness Sophie’s incredible passion for her craft. In fact, to be able to taste the amazing wines of Château Franc-Cardinal in the presence of their creator was a really rare and special moment for us all.”

Imeson elaborated that “a critical part of our mission at Splash Wines is to not only deliver great wine to our customers’ doorsteps at exceptional prices, but also guide our customers on their journey to learn more about wine. We achieve this by introducing customers to new wines from different areas of the world and sharing the stories of our winemakers. Dinner events such as these are the perfect complement to this journey. But it was also a great opportunity for members of the Splash team to meet some of our best customers.” Imeson further noted that plans are already underway for the next dinner series to be held in Spring 2020.

The 2015 Châteaux Franc-Cardinal Bordeaux vintage is available for purchase at www.splashwines.com/CFC.

About Splash Wines

Three generations of wine-selling expertise and 15 years in the internet wine business have been poured into Splash Wines. The company simplifies the process of discovering and buying great wines by developing generational relationships with winemakers and procuring an eclectic cellar, then shipping directly to customers. Oenophiles can expect to find both familiar names and obscure new wines from around the world—including many chosen for their ability to pair well with food and oxygen.

