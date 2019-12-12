NEP GROUP PARTNERS WITH EUROVISION SERVICES TO EXPAND MEDIA SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IN THE U.S.

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurovision Services (ES), the first-choice media services provider for media organizations and sports federations around the world, and NEP Group, the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner to premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, have announced a new partnership in the U.S.

As part of NEP’s Media Solutions business, NEP’s media asset management platform Mediabank will move into the Eurovision Americas Inc. facility in Washington, D.C. The new partnership allows the two companies to offer a set of integrated media management and distribution solutions to broadcasters and rights holders, enabling clients to quickly and seamlessly search, review, collaborate and share content across platforms.

Mediabank, an award-winning, cloud-based toolbox with an intuitive, user-friendly interface, allows clients to access their media files from anywhere, anytime. Mediabank has powered major events across the globe and is proud to now support clients like ESPN in the U.S. ES will offer connectivity and transmission services at its D.C. facility through its Eurovision Global Network, allowing U.S. clients to manage their workflows and media content files faster and more efficiently through Mediabank.

“We’re delighted to partner with NEP and have them as a tenant in our D.C. facilities, where we are providing NEP with bi-directional transmission services to support the launch of their Mediabank service in the United States,” said Roch Pellerin, President of Eurovision Americas Inc.

“Our partnership with Eurovision helps to ensure that the power of Mediabank is available to the clients and markets we serve in the U.S.”, said Jay Deutsch, Director, U.S. Media Solutions for NEP. “The D.C. facility we built enables off-premise live ingest capability to Mediabank and sets the stage for highly efficient ways of working with live content. This is the first of many solutions I expect to come out of this next-generation production facility. We couldn’t be more excited about it.”

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

About Eurovision Services

Great events don't happen by accident. Event organizers, media organizations and sport federations need adaptable, end-to-end solutions to produce, distribute and personalize content to the right audiences, at the right time, in the right format. We aim to be the first-choice media services provider to clients by providing new, better and different ways to simply, efficiently and seamlessly access and deliver content and services.

Our service portfolio is designed to offer the agility and ability to enhance and adapt content to the needs of all digital platforms. But what really sets us apart is that we see the bigger picture. As an EBU company, we are in a unique position to understand the needs and challenges our clients face. That’s why we guarantee to maximize their content value while leaving them free to focus on every other aspect of running the most successful event possible.

We are Eurovision Services. We deliver excellence in everything we do, to leave others free to focus on what really matters – creating truly amazing experiences.

Discover more about Eurovision Services at www.eurovision.net.

