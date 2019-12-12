Janpix, Inc. Announces Appointment of Sanford (Sandy) Zweifach as Executive Chairman to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- –Addition of Experienced Executive to Leadership Team–

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janpix, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of inhibitors/degraders of Signal Transducer & Activator of Transcription (STAT) proteins for oncological indications, announced today the appointment of Sanford Zweifach as the Company’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Zweifach brings to Janpix almost 30 years of experience in senior executive roles in the life sciences industry, with a focus in corporate partnering, business development, operations, private and public investing, and capital raising. Until recently, he was the Co-Founder and CEO of Nuvelution Pharma, Inc. Previously Mr. Zweifach was the Co-founder and CEO of Ascendancy Healthcare, Inc. He has also held various other roles in the industry including, Managing Director and CFO of Bay City Capital. He currently serves as the Chair of Palladio Biosciences, Chair of IMIDomics SL and Non-Executive Board Member of Compugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEN) and ESSA Pharm, Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX). He received his BA in Biology from UC San Diego and an MS in Human Physiology from UC Davis.

“I am very excited to welcome Sandy as the Executive Chairman of our Board of Directors. He brings an exceptional combination of operational, financing and deal experience to Janpix,” said Roman Fleck, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Janpix. “His leadership and unique combination of skills will be an incredibly valuable resource as we continue to build Janpix into a leading drug development company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic potential of targeting STAT proteins.”

“I look forward to working together with Roman, Prof. Patrick Gunning (scientific founder) and the entire Board of Janpix,” added Mr. Zweifach. “Janpix’s STAT discovery platform has enormous potential to address the large unmet medical needs of patients with difficult cancers and I am delighted to assist in bringing together the necessary elements to further develop and accelerate this opportunity.”

About Janpix, Inc.:

Janpix, Inc. was launched in 2017 following seed financing by medicxi. The Company’s aim is to advance the discovery and clinical development of highly potent and selective STAT inhibitors/degraders based on new structural insights and novel chemistry. Using technologies and chemistry developed by Prof. Patrick Gunning, the Canada Research Chair in Medicinal Chemistry and a co-founder, Janpix has now been able to discover highly potent and selective STAT3, STAT5, as well as pan-STAT3/5 inhibitors/degraders. In collaboration with leading academic labs Janpix is advancing pre-clinical programs targeting different hematological and solid tumors into the clinic. In particular, Janpix is focused on hard-to-treat/resistant tumors for which there are only limited treatment options. Janpix is based in Cambridge, Mass.

