Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder of BankMobile, Gave Keynote at Fearless in Fintech Conference in New York

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and among America’s largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banks, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, gave the afternoon keynote at the Fearless in Fintech conference. Her presentation, “Driving Customer-Centricity Across Industries With Banking-As-A-Service,” took place at the one-day event in New York on December 11, 2019.

“The Fearless in Fintech conference is especially meaningful because it promotes female leadership and diversity in the fintech industry, both of which are extremely important to BankMobile,” stated Sidhu. “It was exhilarating to participate in this conference and be able to share our customer-centric mission and how we are changing banking through our digital-only model and white label partnerships with an audience of mostly female industry professionals.”

Sidhu’s session focus on engaging and retaining customers in a customer-centric way. The audience learned about the changes in consumers’ banking needs and how the industry is evolving. Sidhu also presented on BankMobile’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, and the valuable lessons she has learned since launching the bank in 2015.

Sidhu was named “Fintech Woman of the Year” by LendIt in 2019 and oversees strategy for BankMobile, which was named “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt. Under her leadership, BankMobile has grown to be in the Top 15 banks in the U.S. in terms of number of consumer checking accounts serviced. The bank has also developed its own proprietary technology, which was built to attract and engage customers for full-service consumer banking with a focus on outstanding customer experience delivered in the most compliant fashion.

Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves more than five million students on nearly 800 campuses nationwide. Through this distribution channel, BankMobile serves one in every three college students in the country. The company has expanded its BaaS strategy most recently with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY.

Fearless in Fintech is a leading industry event bringing together mostly female executives and professional in financial services and fintech to discuss disruption, innovation and collaboration in a strategic forum. The conference took place at Morrison & Foerster in New York City on December 11, 2019.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank and among the largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., offering checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile, named the Most Innovative Bank by LendIt Fintech in 2019, provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as “Bank-as-a-Service” (Baas), created by the executive team enables BankMobile to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its low-cost operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders at nearly 800 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). It is one of the Top 15 largest banks in the country, as measured by checking accounts. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $11.7 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Greater Washington to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.

Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products include “BankMobile Vibe online banking,” marketed by the BankMobile Division and “Ascent Money Market Savings,” marketed by the Customers Bank Digital Banking Division.

Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, “Wow.”

Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking® Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it.

Customers Bank, with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

