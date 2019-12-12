Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Transfer LP

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 21, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Energy Transfer LP (“Energy Transfer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ET) investors who purchased securities between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 12, 2019, The Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer’s Mariner East project was under FBI investigation related to permits issued by Pennsylvania.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.81, or nearly 7%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $11.16 per share on November 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Energy Transfer's permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (2) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that Energy Transfer and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and (3) as a result, Energy Transfer's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

