Porsche Cars Canada announces three years of Electrify Canada charging for Taycan owners

Complimentary ultra-fast charging offer through expanding network

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) today announced an agreement with Electrify Canada, LLC to provide the first all-electric Porsche, the Taycan, with three years of inclusive charging at Electrify Canada public charging stations across the country. This charging benefit will be included in the price of the Taycan, which starts at $119,400 for the Taycan 4S, $173,900 for the Taycan Turbo, and $213,900 for the Taycan Turbo S.

Electrify Canada highway and metro stations, and many Porsche dealers, will offer DC fast charging at levels of power up to 350 kilowatts. The Taycan’s maximum charging power (peak) is 270 kW. Using 800-volt technology and the combined charging system (CCS) plug, it will be able to recharge from five to 80 percent SoC (state of charge) in 22.5 minutes – the fastest in today’s automotive market.

“Every Porsche is a sports car with soul, and the Taycan’s soul is electrified,” said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of PCL. “The burgeoning Electrify Canada charging network will allow future owners of the first all-electric Porsche to free themselves from range anxiety making their drive on some of Canada’s most iconic roads even more rewarding.”

Taycan customers will receive three years of complimentary 30-minute charging at Electrify Canada locations, subject to certain terms and conditions. The nationwide ultra-fast charging network will see the opening of 32 stations through 2020. These will be spaced along multiple routes on or near key highways and in major metro areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. Each location will have an average of four charging dispensers with a minimum of one 350 kW charger per site, with additional chargers delivering up to 150kW.

New charging options for the Taycan will include a Porsche-designed home system. Details of the system and installation options will follow soon.

For more information about electric vehicle charging, please visit https://www.electrify-canada.ca/about-ev-charging

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. A Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors this year in Mississauga and is servicing the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/porsche | instagram.com/porschecanada

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.com/



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49348c16-d6c3-490c-8b45-a8d18577aa22





Public Relations Patrick Saint-Pierre 647-531-2992 patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) On December 12, 2019, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) announced three years of complimentary 30-minute inclusive charging at Electrify Canada public charging stations across the country for Taycan owners. This charging benefit will be included in the price of the Taycan, which starts at $119,400. Using 800-volt technology and the combined charging system (CCS) plug, it will be able to recharge from five to 80 percent state of charge in 22.5 minutes – the fastest in today’s automotive market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.