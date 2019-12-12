Global CMMS Software Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2025 | Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, IBM, ServiceChannel

Market Research Company

Latest market research report on Global CMMS Software Market 2019-2025 with industry size, share, trends and competitive landscape.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global CMMS Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025”. According to the research report, the global CMMS software market is expected to reach 900 mn by the end of 2019 and it will cross US$1492 mn by 2025. During these forecast years, the market is projected to surge at a steady CAGR 8.78%.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1349548/global-cmms-software-ma Easy in Data Management of Records to Propel Global MarketThe market for CMMS or computerized maintenance management system software is expected to rise owing to the augmenting need among organisations to reduce manual maintenance operations such as record keeping. CMMS software is used in organisations to store important information related to the maintenance operations, tracking orders, inventory management, external activity request, auditing, registering asset history and certification, and scheduling activities.This software provides ease in management of data tracking and record keeping to bring efficiency at a very cost-effective and timely manner. Companies have included it in there day-to-day functions to have better control over organisation’s maintenance and data management. Additionally, the data generated from this software can also be used for the verification of regulatory compliance and help reduce the amount of effort and time required for manually record keeping, thus saving time and reducing labour costs.Cloud-based CMMS Software Segment to Grow Drastically in MarketThe cloud-based CMMS software segment is expected to grow drastically due to its various advantages such as flexibility, reliability, security, and elimination of the hassle of maintaining and updating systems.North America to Dominate with High Adoption RateNorth America is expected to be the dominant player in the global market due to increasing adoption of CMMS among companies and presence of top CMMS providers.Manufacturers to Focus on Streamlining Work FacilitiesDude Solutions has introduced a Space Management module to their CMMS, TheWorxHub. The new space management module will bring evolution to healthcare and senior living facilities. The new module delivers ease and efficiency in the facilities such as streamline work with the help of space utilization tools, visual interior maps, and configurable layers to enhance its functionality in hospitals and senior living communities.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at 3,350 USDThe major manufacturers covered in the report includes Accruent, eMaint, Megamation Systems, Dude Solutions, Landport, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), Ashcom Technologies, IBM, eWorkOrders, ServiceChannel, Fiix, Maxpanda, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), EZOfficeInventory, Spacewell, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), JDM Technology, MVP Plant, Ultimo, DPSI, Orion IXL Bhd, MRI (Real Asset Management), Sierra, FasTrak, FMX, and others.



