Blister Packaging Market: Value Chain Analysis, Key Player’s Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions And Expansions) By 2025

Blister Packaging market report contains a complete product overview & scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the holistic idea of the market.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of the pharmaceutical companies deal with the challenge to increase the shelf life of their products and improve the overall production efficiency. Blister Packaging successfully meets these commercial demands and fulfil the specific requirements for the pharmaceutical products. Adoption of Blister Packaging by the pharmaceutical companies is on the rise in order to protect the products from external factors, including humidity and contamination. Besides healthcare sector, Blister Packaging finds application in various consumer goods, food products, personal care products, and industrial products.
Manufacturers to Introduce Innovative Blister Packaging Solutions in the Near Future
Amcor Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Honeywell International, Klockner Pentaplast Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Tekni-plex, Inc, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Pharma Pack, Inc., Constantia Flexibles, Display Pack, Inc., VisiPak Private Limited, Algus Packaging Inc, Uflex Ltd., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Rohrer Corporation, Ecobliss Holdings BV., and West Rock Company are some of the major companies operating in the Blister Packaging market.
Manufacturers are anticipated to come up with innovative and advanced Blister Packaging solutions to meet the requirements of the end-use industries. For instance, Amcor Limited has lately launched Formpack® Dessiflex Ultra. It is the new addition to Amcor’s Dessiflex range of healthcare packaging. It is a high barrier packaging well suited to protect pharmaceutical products that are moisture-sensitive in nature.
Surge in the Demand from the Healthcare Sector to Offer an Impetus to the Market Growth
Growing demand for Blister Packaging from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors driving the Blister Packaging market. Apart from extending the product’s shelf life, Blister Packaging helps in eliminating the need for additional cartons, thus cutting down the cost of packaging. This is eventually increasing the adoption of such packaging solutions among the end-use industries. Emergence of bio-based plastics is anticipated to open novel avenues for the Blister Packaging market in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
By Material
Paper & Paperboard
Plastic
PVC
PET
PE
HDPE
LDPE
Aluminum
By Type
Carded
Clamshell
By Technology
Thermoforming
Cold Forming
By End-Use
Consumer goods
Pharmaceutical products
Tablets
Capsules
Powder
Cosmetics & Personal care products
Food products
Electrical Goods
Industrial products
Demand for carded blister packaging is estimated to witness an upsurge owing to the benefits offered including ease of handling, damage prevention, and ability to form different shapes. Use of plastic may increase as a key material in the manufacturing of Blister Packaging, which is attributed to its visibility, durability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness.
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Blister Packaging Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Blister Packaging Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Blister Packaging Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Blister Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Blister Packaging Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Blister Packaging Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Blister Packaging Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Blister Packaging Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Blister Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Blister Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Blister Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Blister Packaging Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Blister Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blister Packaging Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Blister Packaging Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.2 Global Blister Packaging Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Blister Packaging Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Blister Packaging Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Blister Packaging Consumption by Application
Continue....
