Paint Packaging Market: Innovative Products, Technological Advancements High CAGR During The Forecast Year 2019-2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paint Packaging Market has been undergoing significant growth since past few years. Due to surge in the number of construction activities, demand for paints and coatings has eventually increased. Growing need to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the buildings is resulting in high demand for exterior paints, thus offering an impetus to the overall market growth. Manufacturers are taking up key business strategies including capacity expansion, new product launches, research and development, portfolio expansion, and product differentiation in order to stay ahead of the competition.Manufacturers to Launch Innovative Packaging Solutions in the Near futureThe report has profiled the key companies of the global Paint Packaging market including Mondi plc, The Dow Chemical Co., Tetra Pak International S.A., International Paper, Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Mauser Group, Orora Limited, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Aaron Packaging, Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Allied Cans Limited, Lancaster Container, Inc., RPC Group Plc., BWAY Corporation (MAUSER Packaging Solutions), Colep Portugal, S.A., and National Can Industries Pty. Ltd.It has been observed that manufacturers are introducing novel products to meet the growing demand of the end-use industries. For instance, Smurfit Kappa, one of the key companies, has lately introduced a high-speed, bag-in-box filler. The machine can fill up to 45 three-litre bag-in-box containers in a minute. Bag-in-box solutions can reduce overall packaging weight and protect paints from contamination and various environmental conditions.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8251 Booming Construction Sector to act as a key Driver in the Paint Packaging MarketReadily growing construction and infrastructure industry is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the global Paint Packaging market. Technological advancements such as smart printing, automation, and robotics are likely to open up new growth avenues for the Paint Packaging market in the years to come. Growing demand for advanced packaging products is compelling manufacturers to take up innovations, which is offering growth opportunity for the Paint Packaging market.Market SegmentationBy MaterialMetalPolyethylene Terephthalate (PET)Polyethylene (PE)Polypropylene (PP)By Product TypeBag-in-boxPouchesLiquid CartonsPaperboard ContainerPet BottlesCansBy Capacity1000 ml and below1001 – 2000 ml2001 – 3000 ml3001 – 4000 ml4001 ml & aboveThe market analysts have predicted that the demand for metal may witness an upsurge among the end-use industries. Most of the paints and coating products are packed in cans. However, Bag-in-box is likely to gain popularity in the years to come. The Paint Packaging market is currently undergoing a trend of shifting from HDPE rigid plastic formats to Bag-in-Box solutions. This will help in reducing the environmental impact of packaging. The report also offers inclusive analysis of the capacity segments studied in the Paint Packaging market.By Region:Surge in the spending on infrastructure is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the Paint Packaging market in Asia Pacific. This is eventually resulting in increased demand for industrial and architectural paints, particularly in countries such as China and India. The Paint Packaging market in North America could exhibit significant growth in the near future on account of increase in the construction of residential housing in the US. 