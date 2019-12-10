OJ L320 Steel road wheels provisional measures
Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2118 of 10 December 2019 amending Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1693 imposing a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of steel road wheels originating in the People’s Republic of China
Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2118 of 10 December 2019 amending Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1693 imposing a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of steel road wheels originating in the People’s Republic of China
Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2118 of 10 December 2019 amending Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1693 imposing a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of steel road wheels originating in the People’s Republic of China
C/2019/8780
OJ L 320, 11.12.2019, p. 115–116 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.