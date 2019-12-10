OJ L320 tableware corrigendum
Corrigendum to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1198 of 12 July 2019 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of ceramic tableware and kitchenware originating in the People’s Republic of China following an expiry review pursuant to Article 11(2) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 (Official Journal of the European Union L 189 of 15 July 2019)
C/2019/8777
OJ L 320, 11.12.2019, p. 159–159 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)
