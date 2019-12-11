Helix BioPharma Corp. Commences L-DOS47 Phase lb/ll Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Study

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP), (FSE: HBP) (“Helix” or the “Company”), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced the start of enrollment and screening in the Company’s Phase lb/ll clinical development program for previously treated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.



The study is entitled “A Phase Ib/II Study of the Microenvironment Modifier L-DOS47 plus Doxorubicin for the Treatment of Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Pancreatic Cancer”. The Phase Ib portion of the study involves three dose escalating cohorts enrolling a total of nine (9) patients. The Phase II portion of the study will enroll an additional eleven (11) patients depending on meeting safety and efficacy criteria. The principal investigator of the study is Dr. Erkut Borazanci. The study center is located in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Scottsdale Hospital dba HonorHealth.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States for which there are few treatment options. L-DOS47 with its novel mechanism of action aims to transform the treatment landscape by combatting the acidic tumor microenvironment, which is hostile to the body’s immune system.

“I would like to personally thank Dr. Daniel Von Hoff in helping us develop this clinical study,” said Dr. Heman Chao, Helix’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very excited to expand our clinical drug development program to include this new indication. With excellent safety and tolerability data already obtained from a monotherapy study in late stage non-small cell lung cancer and ongoing combination studies in similar patient groups, this new clinical study will add to the expanding utility of L-DOS47 in multiple cancer indications.”

