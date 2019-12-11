Liberty Bank Appoints New Commercial Banking Senior Vice President to Serve the Greater New Haven Region

/EIN News/ -- Middletown, Connecticut, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Bank, Connecticut’s oldest bank, announced that Jeff Lawrence Hubbard recently joined the bank as a Commercial Banking Senior Vice President, serving Connecticut’s Greater New Haven Region.

Hubbard comes to Liberty Bank as a veteran Connecticut Banker with over 30 years of experience. Most recently, he was the Market President and Commercial Bank Sales Leader for CT and Western MA at KeyBank. For four years, Hubbard supervised KeyBank’s commercial banking business, Specialty Lending, Capital Markets and Financial Services. Prior to that, he was the Commercial Banking Regional Vice President at TD Bank for six years. He managed the daily business activities in the Hartford Region with a focus on small business, commercial lending, municipal finance, not-for-profit, higher education and commercial real estate lending.

In his new role at Liberty Bank, Hubbard is responsible for business banking development and building commercial relationships in Greater New Haven. He will lead his team in the expansion of commercial, middle market and small business lending.

“Jeff’s reputation across the region’s banking industry, coupled with his decades of extensive business banking and commercial banking experience in the Greater New Haven market, are integral pieces in our overall success in growing our presence in this important market for us,” said David W. Glidden, President and CEO of Liberty Bank. “Not only is Jeff widely respected for cultivating business relationships, taking care of customers’ banking needs and winning new business opportunities but he is a dedicated, recognizable partner in the non-profit community. I strongly believe they go hand-in-hand in community banking.”

“We are honored for Hubbard to join us as a valuable member of our team. His customer-driven focus, commercial lending expertise, and longstanding community ties will allow us to expand our footprint, help more clients grow their businesses, and continue to serve our current customers with the highest level of service,” stated Eugene F. Shugrue, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer.

Over the years, Hubbard has been acknowledged with numerous accolades for his professional work and community involvement. He was awarded the 2019 New Haven Power 50 from New Haven Biz; was a 2019 Education Foundation Honoree for ACES; earned the 2019 Commitment and Service Award from the Connecticut Food Bank; and received the 2018 Community Partnership Award from the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, among others. In 2016, Hubbard founded and launched the New Haven CT Youth Mentoring Program.

On top of his many accomplishments, Hubbard sits on several boards and councils including: New Haven’s Shubert Theater, CT Tourism & Convention Board, CT Bankers Association, Gateway Community College President’s Council, and University of New Haven Business School Deans Council. He is also the co-chairman of the CT Business & Industry Association.

Hubbard holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University System of New Hampshire and a Mastery Certificate from UConn Business School, graduating this summer from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He resides in Guilford, CT.

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is Connecticut’s oldest bank, with over $5.8 billion in assets and 60 banking offices throughout the central, eastern, western and shoreline areas of the state. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, home mortgages, insurance, and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant for eight consecutive years, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. www.liberty-bank.com.

