Matrix Medical Network to Co-Present AHIP Webinar

/EIN News/ -- “The Impact of Quality Incentive Models in Medicaid Markets”

to be Presented Online

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network (Matrix), a leading provider of in-home and mobile health clinic assessments and care management will be co-presenting an upcoming America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) webinar. The hour-long online session will focus on the increasing accountability placed on health plans for quality outcomes.

Aerste Howells, Matrix Senior Vice President of Sales, will co-present with Clay Farris, Director of Operations at Mostly Medicaid. The webinar, “The Impact of Quality Incentive Models in Medicaid Markets” will be held online on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST.

During this session Ms. Howells and Mr. Farris will discuss key insights about the pay for quality models used in state Medicaid managed care programs, address how plans implement strategies and solutions, identify emerging trends and changes in major markets and the impact of a single in-home visit to address multiple care gaps and enhance care plans.

“Many health plan members forego seeing a physician if they are anxious about going or do not have easy access to a provider,” said Ms. Howells. “As health plans and providers are assuming a growing role in ensuring quality care for members, Matrix focuses on high-value interventions with the member where they live making quality care easily accessible and more comfortable.”

To learn more, register for the event here .

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Matrix providers engage with health plan members wherever they are in their journey to health improvement. Our national network of community-based clinicians delivers in-home services for members while our fleet of mobile health clinics provides community-based care with advance diagnostic capabilities. These options, and our advanced engagement approach, helps health plans manage risks, close care gaps and connect members to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

Matrix Medical Network Media Contact

David M. Goodspeed: office 480.862.1970 or david.goodspeed@matrixmedicalnetwork.com



