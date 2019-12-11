MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 3, 2020

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ("Merit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MMSI) investors who purchased common stock between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On July 25, 2019, post-market, the Company announced disappointing financial results for second quarter 2019, reporting net income of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in the prior year. Merit’s Chief Executive Officer cited “a number of factors affecting revenues and gross margins during the second quarter,” including “foreign exchange [and] slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products.”



On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $13.84, or over 25%, to close at $41.00 on July 26, 2019.



Subsequently, on October 30, 2019, the Company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results, lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2019, and eliminated previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020. After this release on the next trading day, the Company’s stock price fell $8.45, or 29%, to close at $20.66 per share on October 31, 2019.

