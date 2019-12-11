HH the Amir Sends Message to President of Ethiopia

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent a written message to HE President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, related to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dosari, during a meeting with HE the President of the Republic of Ethiopia.



