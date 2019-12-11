Wabash National Director Ann Murtlow Named Among 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. Magazine

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WomenInc. Magazine has recognized Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Board member Ann Murtlow for her leadership on corporate boards and distinguished professional accomplishments.

“Congratulations to Ann for this well-deserved acknowledgment of her contributions not only to Wabash National but to all of the organizations she serves,” said Brent Yeagy, president and CEO. “At Wabash National, we strive to be a company that is driven by a diverse and inclusive community of passionate people working together to fulfill our purpose of changing how the world reaches you. Our customers and our shareholders benefit from leaders like Ann who bring different experiences, knowledge and points of view that make our company better.”

Murtlow, who is President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of Central Indiana, has served as a Director of the Board at Wabash National since April 2013.

WomenInc. reviewed the boards of S&P 500 publicly held companies for its annual recognition of the most influential women corporate directors. The list represents one of the most comprehensive evaluations of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards. The full 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list will appear in the winter edition of WomenInc .

Wabash National Corporation

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana. The company designs and manufactures a diverse range of products for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Investor Relations

(765) 771-5310

ryan.reed@wabashnational.com



