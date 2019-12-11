Dolby Presents Dolby Atmos Music and Post Malone, Exploring What Drives His Creativity and Desire to Connect with Fans

Post Malone shares his “mind-blowing” experience with Dolby Atmos Music and how it allowed him to hear things he has never heard before

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is unveiling the third short film of its Dolby Atmos Music campaign featuring global superstar, Post Malone, one of 2019’s most streamed artists.



“For the next stop on our journey to redefine music, we take a ride with Post Malone to share his creative process and reaction to experiencing his own music in Dolby Atmos for the first time,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Post said it best, ‘I’ve never heard music like this.’”

Spotlighting his latest hit Circles, which has been one of the top songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, the film explores Post Malone’s desire to connect with people through music and the journey behind his rise to success – from playing shows at SXSW with only a few people in the audience to performing at sold out stadiums across the world. Post Malone also shares how Dolby Atmos captured his emotions in a way that he has never felt before and how this platform will change how music is created and experienced. Fans can hear his latest hit, Circles, today in Dolby Atmos on Echo Studio through Amazon Music HD .

“Listening in Dolby Atmos blew my mind. It is the coolest thing that’s happened to me in a long time,” said Post Malone. “Stereo’s been around forever, and this is something completely different. It’s going to arm artists with a new way to get their ideas out. I’ve never heard anything like it.”

The series has given millions of people around the world an intimate look into the creative minds of today’s top artists to showcase their personal ethos, stories, and close relationship with fans. Dolby joined forces with these trailblazers in music because they inspire others by living unapologetically, and their art is leading culture. The campaign features real stories from each artist and highlights their latest singles. It’s based on the insight that people want to feel a deeper connection with their favorite artists through music1, the kind a Dolby Atmos Music experience can authentically deliver.

The films were directed by the award-winning Toronto based director Karena Evans at m ss ng p eces. She is one of entertainment’s most sought-after talents and is known for her cinematic, authentic, and narrative-focused directorial style. Karena is behind Drake’s 2018 music video, God’s Plan, and is revered for telling diverse, inclusive stories about the human condition.

“The genesis of this campaign is inspired by Dolby’s mission itself – a pure transmission of artist intention,” said Karena Evans. “We decided to approach this campaign unconventionally through interior monologues to explore the purity of thought and creativity. At its core, this is what Dolby Atmos is.”

What is Dolby Atmos Music

Imagine if there were a way to connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional recordings. Dolby Atmos does just that. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, the unleashing of a legendary guitar solo, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

How to experience Dolby Atmos Music

Dolby is working closely with artists, record labels, streaming services, and consumer electronics manufacturers to make Dolby Atmos Music experiences widely accessible. Two of the world’s largest record labels – Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group – have announced plans to release tracks in Dolby Atmos from some of the biggest names in music. You can enjoy music in Dolby Atmos via Amazon Music HD on Echo Studio, at your local Dolby Cinema or in your home through movies released in Dolby Atmos, on special released albums available on Blu-ray, or at a number of night clubs around the world where electronic musicians are performing live in Dolby Atmos. To learn more, visit music.dolby.com .

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema , Dolby Vision , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Audio , Dolby Dimension , and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

About Post Malone

A diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. His 2019 third full-length, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at Platinum status, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. It followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2019, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage] (8x-platinum), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (8x-platinum), “I Fall Apart” (5x-platinum), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), “White Iverson” (5x-platinum), “Better Now” (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and launched his own mega-popular Posty Fest in its second successful year in 2019. It all started with his triple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn’t stop.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

1 According to a recent survey, 67% of respondents said it would be appealing or very appealing to have a deeper connection with their favorite artists when listening to music they love. 50% of this group stated they would strongly feel a deeper connection if they could hear more depth, detail, and clarity in the music. Research conducted in November 2019 amongst US general population, ages 16-45.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbe50d49-f0a6-4520-aa93-ae68e8c3a620

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a8ef8b7-18b8-4b7f-a377-0c70ede53c8d

Welcome to Post Malone in Dolby Experience Post Malone's latest hit Circles today in Dolby Atmos on Echo Studio through Amazon Music HD.



