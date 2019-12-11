RAPS Launches Search for New Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today that it has initiated a search for its next executive director, following an early retirement request from current executive director Paul Brooks, due to family health concerns. Paul will retire in 2020 after serving in that position for the past three years and will continue in a supporting capacity until a successor is appointed. During the transition period, RAPS COO Bill McMoil will lead RAPS staff and the RAPS executive management team, with support from the board and its executive committee.

The board wishes to acknowledge the significant accomplishments Paul has made as executive director during his tenure and thanks him for his dedication to the regulatory profession. Under Paul’s leadership, RAPS has grown membership to an all-time high, expanded its global presence, refined and improved key initiatives and experienced its best overall performance ever.

The board’s priority during the search is to ensure that the same level of excellence and commitment in programming and other essential functions for RAPS members and partners continues, and that day-to-day operations are managed successfully in support of staff.

“The selected candidate will be an individual with a demonstrated track record of strategically leading teams and organizations and will have demonstrated experience with regulatory affairs, either as a regulatory professional or from within a regulatory body,” said RAPS Board Chair Don Boyer.

In launching its search, RAPS has released the position specification, which details the qualifications, responsibilities and competencies required of potential candidates. This specification has been developed by the executive committee of the board of directors and endorsed by the board. The full position specification document is available online at https://www.raps.org/executive-director.

The document outlines the profile of RAPS’ next leader as someone with strategic vision, strong leadership ability and relationship-building skills, in addition to operational experience and broad understanding of the regulatory profession and its important role.

To expedite the search, RAPS is inviting those who believe they meet the specifications of the position to immediately provide an expression of interest to the selection committee via email at hr@raps.org. Alternatively, if you know of someone that you would like to recommend, please propose them to hr@raps.org. Expressions of interest should be submitted by 15 January 2020. If no potential candidates are identified during this period, RAPS will launch an expanded search in the new year. RAPS is based in Rockville, MD. Onsite and/or flexible work arrangements will be considered.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment

Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org



